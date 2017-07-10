  • kz
    EXPO-2017 to open new horizons for Kazakhstan - Egyptian ambassador

    21:15, 10 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Kazakhstan Haitham Salah Kamel believes that Astana EXPO-2017 will open new horizons for Kazakhstan.

    The Egyptian Ambassador sent a letter of gratitude to CEO of "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov on behalf of the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

    In the letter, he expressed his profound respect and gratitude for constant support to Mr Yessimov and great organization of Egypt's participation in the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017.

    While praising the success of the exhibition, Haitham Salah Kamel stressed he is confident that Astana EXPO-2017 will open new horizons for Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 EXPO projects and technologies
