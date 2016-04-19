EXPO-2017 will become important event for future of energy sector in Kazakhstan - T. Nakamura

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Japan wants to contribute to addressing global problems in the energy sphere and strengthening of mutually beneficial relations with Kazakhstan more than ever, commissioner of the Japanese pavilion at the EXPO-2017 T. Nakamura said.

"Japan has limited resources and we are trying to do our best to meet the ever increasing demand for the energy in the country using all possible means. Based on our experience and history we would like to demonstrate our energy saving technologies and our approach to the best energy balance for sustainable energy future," T. Nakamura said.

According to him, the EXPO-2017 will be a very significant event for the future of the energy sector in Kazakhstan. Therefore, it is very important to continue to develop this sector after the exhibition as well.