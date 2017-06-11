  • kz
    EXPO-2017: World renowned scientists to give hologram lectures at Kazakhstan Pavilion

    13:49, 11 June 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Guests of Kazakhstan Pavilion "Nur-Alem" will be able to watch holograms of world renowned scientists delivering lectures, Kazinform reports. 

    The scientists will appear as holograms on the fourth floor of the "Nur-Alem" Pavilion dedicated to bioenergy.



    Stand-assistant of the pavilion Ashir Zhangali revealed that the scientists will give lectures on biotechnologies and biology. According to him, there are plans to arrange live hologram lectures.

    It was noted that the equipment for hologram lectures was provided by German specialists. The lecture hall resembles an amphitheater with a small screen in the center that will project the holographic image of scientists.

     

     

