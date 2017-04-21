EXPO 2017: Yessimov reports to President about budget savings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At a meeting held under the President's chairmanship in the office of Astana EXPO 2017 National Company, Chief of the company Akhmetzhan Yessimov informed about significant budget savings in EXPO preparations.

“We have received 38.5bln tenge of help from our sponsors for now. 22bln of this amount are monetary funds and 15.7bln were provided in works, goods and services. The work on attraction of sponsors and partners is still continued. The company makes profit from the sale of tickets, commercialization of services, licensing and using the EXPO brand. With the consideration of these revenues, after calculating all incomes and expenditures, the national company plans to return 25bln tenge to the budget,” said Yessimov.

According to him, construction of two EXPO facilities is underway. The two projects were revised as per Presidential instructions. As a result, the cost of the ‘Hotel’ project was cut by 20bln tenge and the cost of “Congress Center” project was reduced by 9bln tenge.