Expo 2020 Dubai launches new brand campaign 'Welcome the Future'

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Expo 2020 Dubai today unveiled its latest global marketing campaign, called ‘Welcome the Future'.

Celebrating humanity's many achievements and calling on the world to come together to create a better future, the video-led campaign is an open invitation for all to join Expo 2020 on its journey, with the clear message, ‘We're not done yet' in making progress, WAM reports.

Building on Expo 2020's theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future', the campaign amplifies the message that everyone on the planet has a contribution to make.

Expo 2020 will transport visitors to new worlds through its immersive pavilions, including those of 190 participating countries, who will each showcase their innovations, cultures and aspirations. Millions of visitors also will experience world-class architecture such as the Sustainability Pavilion and Al Wasl Plaza, taste authentic cuisines from around the world, and enjoy more than 60 live performances a day.

Expo 2020 also will enrich and enlighten millions of people of all nationalities and ages, while being hosted in the UAE, a country that has become synonymous with innovation and an insatiable hunger for future progress by collaborating with the 200-plus nationalities that have made their home there.

Sanjive Khosla, Deputy Chief Visitor Experience Officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "We're excited to launch our first global campaign and to inspire the world to visit Expo 2020. This campaign reflects the positive and progressive spirit that has made the UAE the special hub for innovation and collaboration that the world has come to know.

"Expo 2020 Dubai continues to build on that spirit and will give millions of people from all over the world a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see what tomorrow will bring and to be part of creating a better future. We are inviting the world to ‘welcome the future' while experiencing the extraordinary at the same time."





Offering a journey of discovery through interactive exhibitions, live shows and entertainment, engaging discussions and educational forums, visitors will be challenged and inspired to become change-makers and be part of creating a sustainable future for generations to come.

The marketing campaign reflects this voyage of human discovery using compelling cinematic visuals and slam poetry narration.

Between 20th October 2020 and 10th April 2021, Expo 2020 Dubai expects to record 25 million visits, with 70 percent of visitors to come from outside the UAE - the highest proportion of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos. There will be more than 200 international participants, including 190 nations, businesses, non-government organisations and educational institutions.