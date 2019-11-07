Expo 2020 opportunity to highlight potential of Arab region: UAE Ambassador to Egypt

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - UAE Ambassador to Egypt Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi said that Expo 2020 Dubai is a unique event in the Arab region that proves Dubai's ability to host such important exhibitions, adding that it is a valuable opportunity for participating countries to improve perceptions of the Arab region and highlight its potential, WAM reports.

In a speech on Wednesday before the conclusion of the Arab Sustainable Development Week, Al Junaibi called upon Arab countries to participate in the exhibition and take advantage of the opportunities it offers. He pointed out that there is promising cooperation between the Arab League, the UAE, and Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Ambassador added that the UAE is eager to witness the support and participation of Arab countries, which enjoy massive potential due to their capabilities, civilisational heritage, and enormous youth energy.

He also expressed the UAE's aspiration for active participation from the wider region and world and re-affirmed the state's endeavour to highlight the vision of the Arab League.

Al Junaibi concluded by saying that Expo 2020 is held every five years and attracts millions of visitors around the world. He also noted the planned participation of 192 countries in the exhibition to date.