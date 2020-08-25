Expo 2020 organisers, participants show strong progress, commitment to shared goals

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Expo 2020 Dubai and its 190-plus participating countries have re-affirmed commitment to working together to achieve shared goals and making strong progress with preparations for the global event, which will begin on 1 October 2021.

Organisers, members of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee and BIE representatives, plus participants, commercial partners and government officials from around the world, are convening virtually from 24-27 August for the Fifth Expo 2020 International Participants Meeting (IPM), where they will discuss updates on site operations, facilities management, Expo 2020’s events and programming calendar, and content related to marketing, communications and media services, WAM reports.

Expo 2020’s resilient response to the current global health crisis has enabled progress towards the next World Expo to continue unabated. Following the completion of Expo-led construction at the end of 2019, work this year has focused on landscaping the site and fitting out the Expo-owned buildings. Preparations for the Country Pavilions also continue at pace, underscoring the strong commitment that participants continue to show for the event.

Addressing the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: «On behalf of the United Arab Emirates, it is my pleasure to welcome you to the Expo 2020 International Participants Meeting. This year has brought challenges. Challenges to our hopes, our expectations, and our dreams. But it has also taught us many important lessons. This year, we have been reminded that humankind cannot overcome adversity when we act alone, and that a burden becomes lighter when it is shared. Never before has our generation witnessed such a powerful display of human solidarity as we stand together side by side, against this pandemic and the pain it has caused across the world.»

