EXPO-2025: Japan interested in Kazakhstan's experience

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to France Zhan Galiyev met with Japanese delegation headed by the country's Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Mitsunari Okamoto, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Kazakh envoy told the Japanese delegation about the economic and investment opportunities which are being created in Kazakhstan within the framework of the accelerated technological modernization of the country, as well as the priorities set by President Nazarbayev in his recent Address to the nation.

Ambassador Galiyev thanked Japan for its participation in the International Specialized Exhibition in Astana, which, according to him, gave a powerful impetus to the development of bilateral relations between the countries.

In turn, the head of the Japanese delegation noted the success of Astana EXPO-2017 and expressed interest in learning from Kazakhstan's experience in promoting its candidacy, attracting international participants, and organizing the exhibition, as well as the post-exhibition use of EXPO facilities.

During the meeting, the Japanese side presented its project Osaka EXPO-2025 Designing Future Society For Our Lives, describing the main features of the planned exhibition, as well as the importance of the chosen theme which is aimed at helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.



Mitsunari Okamoto expressed hope for that the Republic of Kazakhstani would support Osaka's candidacy for holding the EXPO in 2025.

Osaka is one of the three candidates for the EXPO-2025 along with Russian Yekaterinburg and the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku. The host of the EXPO-2025 will be chosen at the 164th session of the General Assembly of the International Bureau of Exhibitions in November 2018.