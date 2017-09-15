EXPO Amphitheater to be dismantled

ASTANA. KAZINFORM EXPO-2017 An amphitheater is being dismantled on the territory of the EXPO site in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Among other buildings that will be dismantled are the Cirque du Soleil pavilion and the National Day Scene.

Yesterday, President Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a detailed account of the fate of the exhibition pavilions. According to the Kazakh President, the EXPO site will become a home to the Astana International Financial Center, the Green Technologies Center, the IT-start-ups park, as well as special child education and development complexes.