    EXPO: How to charge smartphone with plant

    19:22, 12 January 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the EXPO zone of best practices the project of Bioo company will be presented. The developers will show how to charge a mobile phone with help of a plant, Astana EXPO-2017 has twittered today.      

    "All one needs to charge their smartphone is a USB cord and a plant", - the developers said plugging the cord into the connector camouflaged into a stone in the flower pot.

    To remind the international exhibition will take place in Astana between June 10 and September 10, 2017.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 EXPO projects and technologies
