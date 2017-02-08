EXPO in Astana to have the biggest number of participants in its history

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov and the delegation of the ministry visited the office of the organizers of the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana on Wednesday.

After checking over the exhibition pavilions, the delegation met with CEO of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov.

During the meeting, the sides focused on the work with international participants of EXPO 2017, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.



"I am impressed with the pace of work and organization of the exhibition," said Minister Abdrakhmanov adding that he is confident that the event will be in the center of attention of the entire world and held at the highest level.



Akhmetzhan Yessimov revealed that last year the company held 150 official meetings. It received 36 foreign delegations at a level of prime ministers, vice prime ministers and ministers of foreign countries.



To date, 115 countries and 18 international organizations have already confirmed their participation. It should be noted that the EXPO event in Astana is one of the most successful in terms of the number of participants.