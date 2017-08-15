EXPO pavilions see over 17 mln visits

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of August 10-14, Astana EXPO-2017 pavilions had over 17 million visits, Kazinform has learned from the exhibition press service. The Top-10 most visited pavilions are as follows:





1. Africa Plaza (22 countries) 659,452 2. Egypt 608,733 3. Turkey 596,462 4. Azerbaijan 568,654 5. Thailand 566,711 6. India 557,480 7. Russia 515,321 8. Uzbekistan 469,575 9. Japan 461,772 10. Saudi Arabia 419,285

During the two months of the exhibition, its participants held 66 national and 4 specialized days, as well as 160 events such as congresses, conferences, forums, and master classes.It is worth noting that during this period 22 heads of state and 78 heads of foreign offices visited the exhibition in the Kazakh capital.

According to the organizers, currently, 5,181 people are staying at the EXPO town which since the beginning of the exhibition hosted 15,416 guests.

Since its opening on June 9, EXPO-2017 has been mentioned on social networks 687,209 times.