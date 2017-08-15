  • kz
    EXPO pavilions see over 17 mln visits

    12:00, 15 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of August 10-14, Astana EXPO-2017 pavilions had over 17 million visits, Kazinform has learned from the exhibition press service. The Top-10 most visited pavilions are as follows:


    1. Africa Plaza (22 countries)  659,452
    2. Egypt  608,733
    3. Turkey  596,462
    4. Azerbaijan  568,654
    5. Thailand   566,711
    6. India  557,480
    7. Russia   515,321
    8. Uzbekistan   469,575
    9. Japan   461,772
    10. Saudi Arabia  419,285

    During the two months of the exhibition, its participants held 66 national and 4 specialized days, as well as 160 events such as congresses, conferences, forums, and master classes.

    It is worth noting that during this period 22 heads of state and 78 heads of foreign offices visited the exhibition in the Kazakh capital.

    According to the organizers, currently, 5,181 people are staying at the EXPO town which since the beginning of the exhibition hosted 15,416 guests.

    Since its opening on June 9, EXPO-2017 has been mentioned on social networks 687,209 times.

     

    EXPO 2017 Astana EXPO projects and technologies Top Story
