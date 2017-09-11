EXPO's success is the result of the synergy of all regions - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The success of EXPO-2017 is the result of the synergy of all regions of Kazakhstan, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the closing ceremony of the exhibition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear friends, the successful of EXPO-2017 is the result of the synergy of efforts of Astana and all regions of our country," said the President.

The Head of State stressed that the exhibition had a positive multiplicative effect and gave impetus to the further development of the country's economy.

"More than 1,400 small and medium enterprises received orders for goods and services worth KZT 640 billion, tens of thousands of people got jobs and decent wages. Kazakhstan's tourist sector saw a noticeable revival, with the demand for tour operator services almost doubling. The number of business entities in Astana increased by more than 10%. The budget of the capital from the service sphere increased 1.2 times. The capital of Kazakhstan was at the epicenter of global attention," stressed Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The President added that, according to foreign experts, Kazakhstan has become a country worth visiting, and the world learned about its unique culture.

"EXPO provided a unique opportunity to demonstrate the intellectual and technological potential of our planet. About 140 scientific inventions in the field of renewable energy sources were showcased here," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.