    EXPO skating rink to open at Kazakh capital

    17:07, 03 December 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The long-awaited opening of the IV outdoor ice skating season will take place on December 5 in the territory of the EXPO Business Centre in Nur-Sultan, QazExpoCongress National Company JSC congress and exhibition department reports.

    The skating rink is located next to the Nur Alem Future Energy Museum, the city’s brightest and most-visited landmarks. The rink is stretching over 1,300 sq m. It is open for free from 12:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

    Wearing of masks and social distancing are mandatory. Ice skates and sports equipment will be aired dry and disinfected after each use.


