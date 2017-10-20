Expo town apartments sales in Astana to start after Jan 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The residential premises and parking lots of the Expo town will be returned to Baiterek Development JSC for sale no earlier than January 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

They will be still rented by Astana EXPO-2017 National Company until December this year as Baiterek Development's press service says. Therefore, the sale of apartments will start no sooner than January next year.



In 2014, the Expo town was assigned to Astana EXPO-2017 for temporary use as per the Order of the Kazakh Government. After the project completion, it shall be returned to Baiterek Development JSC, which is to sell the real estate assets according to the above document.

Regarding other facilities built for the Expo 2017 International exhibition, it is known that the sphere-shaped pavilion, Nur Alem, will remain as a museum complex. The Astana International Financial Centre will be based in C3 and C4 international pavilions. In C1, there will be Job World educational center for HR development. As to D1 and D4 pavilions, they will function as the International Center for Development of Green Technologies and the International IT Technology Startups Park respectively.

"The information on the organizations placed on the territory of the exhibition will be available after completion of the pavilions reconstruction and the premises lease," Astana EXPO-2017 National Company responded to Kazinform's official request.