Export duties will be tied to oil price – PM Massimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Government will support the oil and gas sector, thus, export duties will be tied to the price of oil, said Prime Minister Karim Massimov at a press conference in CCS.

"This issue has been raised repeatedly by companies and governor of Mangystau region. We have discussed this issue in the Cabinet. The final decision will be made in September," said Karim Massimov. According to the Prime Minister, oil and gas companies need to work on production costs and increase labor productivity.