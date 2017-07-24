Export of Kazakh vehicles to Chinese market discussed in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A delegation from Kazakhstan led by President of Azia Avto Yerik Sagymbayev and Deputy Chairman of "NC "KAZAKH INVEST" JSC Meirzhan Maikenov paid a visit to Beijing on July 19-22, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

With the assistance of the Kazakh Embassy in China, the Kazakh delegation held negotiations with representatives of the Certification and Accreditation Administration of the People's Republic of China, China Certification Corporation, the Export-Import Bank of China and a number of other Chinese companies.







The sides discussed conditions of export of Kazakhstani vehicles to the Chinese market, problems of certification and licensing of products of the Kazakh agro-industrial complex as well as logistic and financial aspects.



