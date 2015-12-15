Exposition of Kazakhstan’s national currency opened at Astana National Museum (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The permanent exposition of the Republic of Kazakhstan's national currency was inaugurated at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana, a press-release of the National Bank reads.

The hosts were the National Bank of Kazakhstan in cooperation with the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The launch of the permanent exposition of the national currency in Kazakhstan’s capital city is in line with the Plan «100 concrete steps to implement five institutional reforms advanced by the Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev», one of whose items says: «To transform Astana into a Eurasian business, cultural and academic hub that will be attracting researchers, students, businessmen, and tourists from the entire region».

Recall that by the Presidential Decree No. 1399 dated November 12, 1993, the national currency – the tenge – was put into circulation on the territory of Kazakhstan on November 15, 1993.

The exposed coins and banknotes of Kazakhstan’s national currency have been donated to the National Museum of Kazakhstan by the National Bank of Kazakhstan. The exposition reflects the history of the tenge as one of the symbols of independent Kazakhstan.

The coins and banknotes as exposed in the National Currency Hall have won quite a few of international awards and they have been recognized as ones of the best in the world. Let’s have some examples which are commemorative coins from the series like «Gold of Nomads», «Heritage of Kazakhstan», «Space», and other. The exposition shows a 10 000 tenge face-value banknote as well, which has been recognized as the best banknote of the year 2006.

This exposition shows just a part of the products of the Kazakhstan Mint and the Banknote Factory of the National Bank of Kazakhstan. Coins and banknotes serve by way of a business card of a country, by way of its national brand which enables the identification of a nation, and the acquaintance with its history, the nation’s culture, and national customs and traditions.