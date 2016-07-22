Extended meeting of Government of Kazakhstan to be held in late August

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Extended meeting of the Government with the participation of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev will be held in the end of August. This was announced by the President after the meeting with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov.

K.Massimov reported to the President on the social and economic situation in Kazakhstan, implementation of key government programs, as well as the ongoing activities of the Land Reform Commission.



The Head of State emphasized that it is necessary to solve a number of important tasks by the year-end.



"The first, it is necessary to prevent decline of economic indicators. We created all conditions, allocated required funds, defined development directions.

The second, it is necessary to pay attention to harvesting and preparation for the autumn-winter period. Also we should continue the preparations for EXPO-2017 and the Winter Universiade-2017," the President of Kazakhstan said.



N. Nazarbayev paid attention to the need for further industrial and innovative development of the republic and adoption of measures to improve population wellbeing, according to primeminister.kz.



Besides, N.Nazarbayev instructed to present the results of work of the Land Reform Commission.



"I ask you to work out a solution to all the issues so in the end of August we could hold an extended meeting of the Government, sum up preliminary results and identify further actions," the Head of state added.



Following the meeting the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.