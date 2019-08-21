  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Extended session of Political Council of Nur Otan Party kicks off

    10:58, 21 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party chaired by First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has started in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

    Earlier it was reported that Chairman of the PartyNursultan Nazarbayev had signed the decree to convene the extended session ofthe Party’s Political Council on August 21. Representatives of the Government,the Party’s Majilis fraction and governors of the regions are expected toparticipate as well.

    On August 16, First President – Elbasy NursultanNazarbayev chaired the session of the Bureau of the Political Council of theNur Otan Party. The session focused on a wide range of important issues,including preparations for the election period in the context of the newelection legislation.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev urged to step up the Party’spreparations for the elections to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    Tags:
    Nur Otan Party Events Nur-Sultan Parties and Organizations Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!