Extradition of A.Turlybay not to be immediate - Kazakhstan Ambassador to China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The extradition of Kazakhstani resident Akzharkyn Turlybay, sentenced for life imprisonment in China, will require certain time. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev said it at a press conference in Beijing today.

"Immediate extradition is impossible, unfortunately. We will continue assisting Akzharkyn. Currently, we are waiting for the review of the court's decision. After then we will work together with the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Justice of China," the Ambassador said.

The 20-year-old Akzharkyn was detained at Guangzhou Airport in March 2014 for smuggling drugs. The girl was in China to buy branded clothes for sale. According to Turlybay, the drugs were planted on her by the people she met during her trip. The girl was sentenced for life imprisonment. Kazakhstan and China exchanged the instruments of ratification on the Kazakhstan- China Agreement on Extradition of Convicts dated 22 Feb 2011 during Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Beijing from August 31 through September 3, 2015