Extradition of Kazakhstani citizen sentenced to life in China currently impossible

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The extradition of Kazakhstani citizen Akzharkyn Turlybai, who was arrested in China for smuggling drugs and sentenced to life, is currently impossible without ratification of the agreement, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Altai Abibullayev informed.

"I would like to stress that taken into account the friendly relations of Kazakhstan and China, the agreement on extradition of convicts was signed between the countries in 2011. The Parliament of Kazakhstan ratified the agreement in 2013. However, the Chinese side is still considering the ratification of the agreement. The extradition will be possible after the ratification of the agreement by the Chinese side only," he said.

It was earlier informed the court of Guangzhou sentenced A. Turlybai, the citizen of Kazakhstan, to life for smuggling drugs. The defence does not agree with the decision of the court and plans to appeal to a court.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstani Akzharkyn Turlybai was detained in the airport of Guangzhou city in March 2015 on the charge of smuggling of drugs. She was in China to bring clothes for selling to Kazakhstan. According to her, the drugs were planted on her by the people she met in a club.