    Extraordinary elections of deputies are of great importance for the future of Kazakhstan, Turkish expert

    18:03, 18 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA.KAZINFORM - Extraordinary elections of deputies are of great importance for the future of Kazakhstan, this has been stated by a member of the delegation of observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking states, deputy of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Haluk Ipek.

    "All the candidates are conducting their propaganda work in line with the legislation with no violations," said H. Ipek.
    He said that all polling stations are equipped with the necessary equipment.

    According to his words, Kazakhstan held presidential elections before the 25th anniversary of its Independence. He expressed confidence that the elections of deputies will be carried out in accordance with democratic principles. Mr. Ipek stressed that the elections are of great importance for the future of Kazakhstan.

