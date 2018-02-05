  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Extraordinary presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan

    15:37, 05 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on Feb. 5 announcing the extraordinary presidential election, Kazinform has learned from Trend.

    Under the order, the extraordinary presidential election will be held on April 11, 2018.

    The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan has been instructed to ensure the holding of the presidential election in accordance with the country's Electoral Code.

     

    Tags:
    Azerbaijan Politics World News Elections
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!