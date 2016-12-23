Extreme cold expected this weekend in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet published weather forecast for December 24-26, 2016.

The cyclone that caused snowfall in most areas of Kazakhstan is moving towards Altai, while an anticyclone is moving opposite it causing abnormally cold weather with temperatures below normal by 8 -15º C. However on Sunday, under onslaught of Atlantic air masses in the western and northern regions of the country, the frosts will start to recede. In the rest of the country, the mercury will start rising at the beginning of the next week.