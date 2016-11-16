  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Extreme cold on the way to Kazakhstan

    12:07, 16 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Extremely cold weather is heading to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    "Unseasonably cold weather already gripped northern and eastern Kazakhstan in the beginning of this week. Mercury dropped to -30, -36°C at night," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Extreme cold will persist in Kazakhstan in the upcoming three days. Mercury is expected to drop to -40° in some areas of central and eastern Kazakhstan.

    Cold snap will bring heavy snowfall and lower temperatures to southern and southeastern Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!