Extreme cold to persist in Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Kazhydromet, extreme cold will persist in Kazakhstan on Tuesday. Mets warn of fog, winds strengthening, and blizzards in the northwest.

Patchy fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Zhambyl, South-Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s will also hit Karaganda, North-Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions. Blowing snow is expected in Akmola and Kostanay regions.

According to the forecasters, fog will blanket parts of Pavlodar region on Tuesday.

Extreme cold will persist across East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, North-Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.