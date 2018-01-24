Extreme cold weather persists across Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Cold weather will persist across the country on Wednesday. Occasional snow is possible only in the west. Meteorologists also warn of winds strengthening, snowstorms, and fog.

According to Kazhydromet, strong winds up to 15-23 m/s and snowstorms are expected in Akmola, Kostanay, Atyrau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions. Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl and Karaganda regions.

Strong winds up to 15-25 m/s will also hit South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions on Wednesday. Fog is expected in South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Met Office forecasts foggy Wednesday in Mangistau, Pavlodar, and Almaty regions.

Extreme cold will persist across East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, as well as parts of Akmola, Zhambyl, North-Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Almaty regions.