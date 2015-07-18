Extreme heat and rains to torment regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with occasional rains, stiff wind and thunderstorms is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, July 18. Only southern and eastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, according to Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions. Hail may hit North Kazakhstan region, whereas dust storm will blanket Kyzylorda region. Extreme heat will persist in Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Akmola and Pavlodar regions. Meteorologists also warn of high fire hazard in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.