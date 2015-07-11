Extreme heat predicted in Kazakhstan on July 11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Erratic weather patterns, sometimes rainfalls and thunderstorms persist on the territory of the republic, according to the Emergency Committee under the Ministry of Interior.

Strong wind of 15-20 mps is predicted in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West-Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Karaganda regions. Fog will blanket North-Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions. Heatwave is expected in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Zhambyl places, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions. Extremely high fire danger remains in most areas of Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West-Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.