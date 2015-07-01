Extreme heat tightens its grip on Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, July 1.

However, meteorologists predict that occasional rains and bleak winds may hit western, northwestern, northern and eastern parts of the country. Dust storm may blanket southwestern areas of the country, whereas hail is expected in eastern areas. Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions. Stiff winds will bring dust storm to Mangystau region. Extreme heat will persist in Atyrau, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Karaganda regions.