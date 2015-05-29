Extreme heat to grip W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation today, May 29. However, according to Kazhydromet, northern, southwestern and eastern Kazakhstan will be tormented by shower rains, bleak wind and fog.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Mangystau regions. It will be foggy in North Kazakhstan region. Meteorologists predict that gusty wind reaching 18 mps will hit East Kazakhstan region. Mercury will drop to 2°C there. Extreme heat and elevated fire danger are forecast for Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, South Kazakhstan and Almaty regions.