    Extreme heat to persist in Kazakhstan

    16:34, 02 June 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heat wave has swept most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national forecaster says.

    Mercury went up to +30, 35°C and even reached +38, 40°C in western and southern Kazakhstan this weekend. Despite occasional rains and wind gusting up to 13-20 mps forecast in West and North Kazakhstan regions, the extreme heat will persist. Kazakhstani meteorologists say that the heat wave will continue for at least three more days.

