F. Castro Jr. proposed Kazakhstan exchange of experience in medical sphere

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The delegation of Cuba headed by President of the Council of Ministers of Cuba Fidel Castro Diaz Balart, that is in Almaty within the official visit, proposed Kazakhstan to exchange the best practices of the countries in the medical sphere.

During the meeting with rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Galymkair Mutanov the sides discussed the issues of mutually beneficial cooperation.

F. Castro told about the achievements of Cuba in the sphere of medicine, bio- and nanotechnologies and proposed Kazakhstan to exchange experience in these spheres. In 2012, the WHO officially recognized Cuban medicine as the best in the world. The profession of a doctor in Cuba is one of the most popular and the number of doctors in Cuba is about 85 thousand.

It was noted that cooperation in the sphere of education and science between Kazakhstan and Cuba had 20-years history and began in 1995 in Havana when the agreement on cooperation in the sphere of science and culture was signed. Besides, recently, a memorandum on cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan was signed. Thus, the program on exchange of teachers and students between the universities of the two countries is actively implemented.