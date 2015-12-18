  • kz
    F. Mogherini to visit Astana

    19:04, 18 December 2015
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will pay a working visit to Astana on Monday, the communique of the EU reads.

    "High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini will pay a working visit to Astana on Monday, December 21. She will chair a meeting EU-Central Asia at the ministerial level and sign an agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between the European Union and Kazakhstan," the statement reads.

    Central Asia Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU News
