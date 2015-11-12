  • kz
    F. Roach: I will prepare Cotto to beat Golovkin after Canelo

    13:13, 12 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Famous boxing trainer Freddie Roach plans to prepare Miguel Cotto for a fight against Gennady Golovkin in case he wins his fight against Saul Alvarez, Sports.kz reports referring to ThaBoxingVoice.com.

    "Gennady is the guy that probably deserves it, I hope the winner goes after Golovkin. I have every intention to get my guy ready to fight him (GGG) and ready to beat him" Roach told Thaboxingvoice.

