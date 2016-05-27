  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    F. Warren: Golovkin can beat both Eubanks at the same time

    12:09, 27 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British promoter Frank Warren expressed his opinion regarding the potential fight between Gennady Golovkin and Chris Eubank Jr., Sports.kz informs.

    "In my opinion, Chris Eubank does not have a chance against Golovkin. Even once in million years. Even if we assume this fight takes place it will be a park walk for GGG. However, I think this fight will never happen. Eubank Jr. and Eubank Sr. can talk a lot, but it's nothing. Even if they get in ring together they can hardly beat Golovkin," F. Warren said.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!