    F. Warren: Saunders wants big fights, no matter if it&#39;s Golovkin or Canelo

    09:44, 27 May 2016
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxing promoter Frank Warren commented on the situation regarding Gennady Golovkin, Saul Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, Sports.kz informs referring to BoxingScene.com.

    "By vacating the WBC title Canelo got a lot of time. It's quite obvious that he does not want to fight Golovkin right now, who is the most formidable puncher at 160. This decision resulted in mocking from Saunders. Billy wants to lure Canelo into the ring by doing this. Saunders wants big fights, and it does not matter it's Golovkin or Alvarez," F. Warren said.

