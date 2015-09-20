F. Yemelyanenko announced date of his next fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fedor Yemelyanenko and former owner of PRIDE organization Nobuyuki Sakakibara announced the date of the next fight of the Last Emperor, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz citing Unionmma.ru.

The Last Emperor will participate in the New Year tournament in Japan on December 31. The name of Fedor Yemelyanenko's opponent is not revealed yet. The tournament will be organized by Bellator and former heads of PRIDE organization.

F. Yemelyanenko retired from his sport on June 21, 2012. However, he announced his comeback this summer. Фото: unionmma.ru