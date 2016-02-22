F1 Red Bull Racing Team introduces new car for 2016 season

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Red Bull F1 Racing team has introduced a new RB12 car for the season 2016, the team said on website Monday.

According to the Red Bull technical chief, Adrian Newey, while creating the car, the team tried to concentrate on the fact that the RB12 gets the cohesive package to achieve better performance.

In the 2016 season, Russian Daniil Kvyat and Australian Daniel Ricciardo will be racing for the team. At the end of last season, Kvyat scored 95 points and settled at the seventh place in the standings. Ricciardo finished the season on the 8th place.

Among other teams, who introduced their cars on Monday for the pre-season test in Barcelona were Force India and Renault, which returns to Formula-1 in 2016.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com