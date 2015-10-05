F1 teams delivered all racing cars to Sochi for Russia Grand Prix - promoter

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - FIA Formula One teams delivered their racing cars, commonly known as bolides, to the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi for this year's Russia Grand Prix weekend, to be held between October 9 and 11, Sergey Vorobyov, head of race promotion company Sochi AutoDrom, told TASS on Monday.

"The majority of the teams are already in Sochi and began their preparations for the Grand Prix," Vorobyov said in an interview with TASS. "Some of the teams are already in full presence."

"All cargo, including bolides, has been delivered to the racing track," Vorobyov said. "The teams' pilots are expected to start arriving on Wednesday."

Vorobyov added that the spectators' attendance of the race in the resort city would not be lower comparing with last year's inaugural F1 race in Sochi, held for the first time ever in Russia.

"The interest toward the race is very high," Vorobyov said. "We expect that the attendance will not be lower than last year."

"The results and the final figures will be announced following the race on Sunday," Vorobyov added.

According to organizers, some 55,000 tickets were sold for the Sochi Grand Prix last year.

The 2015 F1 season kicked off with the Australian Grand Prix on March 15, while Russia's GP is scheduled for October 11 - the 17th out of 21 GPs on this year's racing calendar.

Over 166,000 people, including at least 500 high-ranking guests from Russia and abroad, visited Sochi between October 10 and 12 last year for Russia's first-ever Formula One Grand Prix, the organizers reported earlier.

Gallery

Live television coverage of the race, provided by Russia's Rossiya-2 channel, gathered over 3.4 million people across Russia, three times as many compared with the figure of Russian viewers watching other F1 Grand Prix races on average. The winner of Russia's Sochi race, Lewis Hamilton, said it was the best F1 racing of the year.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone. In December 2013, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) officially announced the calendar for 2014 Formula One races and the Grand Prix in Sochi was scheduled for October 12 as the 16th of 19 F1 Grand Prix races that year.

In its debut operational season, Sochi Autodrom, recently also named 'Motorsport Facility of the Year', hosted a number of important international, national and regional events.

Late last year, Sochi Autodrom was awarded the trophy of Formula One's best racing track for 2014. The 2014 Race Promoters' Trophy was awarded at the annual FIA Gala ceremony in Doha, Qatar, presented to Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak by Formula One chief executive Ecclestone.

The Race Promoters' Trophy is a rotating award, engraved with the names of other top F1 tracks dating from 1975. The trophy will remain in Sochi throughout 2015 until the next track is announced at the end of the next season, Kazinform refers to TASS.