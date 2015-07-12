Fabian Delph: Man City set to sign Aston Villa captain

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Aston Villa captain Fabian Delph is to undergo a medical and complete a move to Manchester City on Saturday.

The midfielder, who joined Villa from Leeds in 2009, signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Villa in January.

His future looked uncertain when Micah Richards, who moved from City to Villa this summer, said Delph had asked for his thoughts about the Sky Blues.

The 25-year-old did not travel with the Villa squad for their pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Delph helped Villa retain their Premier League status last season, making 28 league appearances, and also played a key role in their run to the FA Cup final, where they lost 4-0 to Arsenal, BBC reported. On signing his new contract in January, the England international had said he intended to be at the club "for the long run". "There was no way I was going to bail out," he said at the time. "This is my club and I want to be here. That's why I am committing my future."