    Fabio Aru of «Astana» cycling team won 2nd straight stage of Giro d&#39;Italia

    08:44, 31 May 2015
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia, which is 199 kilometers long completes.

    Italian cyclist from "Astana" team Fabio Aru finished first, Canadian Ryder Hesjedal from "Cannondale-Germin" finished second and Columbian Rigoberto Uran from "Etixx-Quick-Step" finished third, Sports.kz informs.

    The rest of the members of the Astana Pro Team finished in the following order: Mikel Lanada - 4 th, Tanel Kangert - 7 th, Diego Rosa - 10 th, Paolo Tiralongo -28 th, Dario Cataldo - 33 rd, Andrei Zayats - 43 rd, Luis Leon Sanchez - 61 st, Davide Malacarne - 75 th.

