  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Face mask challenge launched in Semey

    16:55, 18 June 2020
    Photo: None
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM - Face mask challenge was launched in the city of Semey, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the city’s information center.

    The information center noted that the number of cases of coronavirus infection is daily increasing. The flashmob was launched in the city in order to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases.

    The challenge was supported by Kazakhstani pop stars including Aidana Medenova and Gulmira Sarina, urban community members, athletes, youth and well-known bloggers of the city.


    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!