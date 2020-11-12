Face masks become mandatory in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Minsk is enforcing a mandatory mask policy, BelTA learned from the press service of the Minsk city administration.

Resolution No.1069, which enforced the measures to prevent the spread of respiratory infections and coronavirus in the city of Minsk, was amended at the meeting of the Minsk city authorities on 12 November.

Masks will be mandatory at workplaces and in all public places. «Face masks will be also compulsory in public transport, including fixed-route taxis, metro, taxis,» the Minsk mayor's office added.

Starting today, the city will strengthen the control over the compliance with the anti-COVID-19 rules. Organizations and enterprises of all forms of ownership are obliged to take the necessary measures to comply with the health safety and anti-epidemic measures, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.