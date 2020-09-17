Face masks becoming a new must – Kazakhstani medical scientist

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – President of the Preventive Medicine Academy of Kazakhstan Almaz Sharman revealed why it is important to continue to wear face masks and keep social distance even if the COVID-19 numbers are on the wane, Kazinform reports.

During an online interview on Thursday Mr. Sharman expressed an opinion that face masks will become a new must and even if the individuals find them highly uncomfortable they still need to wear them to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Many international experts, in his words, believe in the importance of wearing a mask as one of the tools to curb the possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

«I highly recommend wearing a face mask, but one should wear it properly, covering one’s mouth and nose. The general public should also keep the safe 2-meter distance. If we follow these simple rule, I’m adamant it will help to halt the coronavirus pandemic,» he said.

He reminded that after recovery from the coronavirus, most people carry antibodies and have immunity after being exposed to the pathogen. But that, in his words, doesn’t means they shouldn’t wear face masks and observe safety recommendations.