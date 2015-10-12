  • kz
    Face Off - Golovkin/Lemieux

    10:45, 12 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) champion Gennady Golovkin and IBF champion David Lemieux took part in Face Off program before their fight on October 17.

    HBO channel made the video of the program available on Youtube yesterday. The host of the program is Max Kellerman who is known for his interviews in the boxing world.

    As earlier reported, the fight between G. Golovkin and D. Lemieux will take place at Madison Square Garden on October 17.

