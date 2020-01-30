Facebook monthly active users base rises to 2.5 bln

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The number of monthly active users of social network Facebook reached 2.5 bln as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 8% year-over-year, the company said in a report, according to TASS.

The figure reflects the number of people who enter the social network at least once a month. According to company estimates, in December last year, 1.66 bln people used Facebook at least once a day. This indicator increased by 9% over the year.

Facebook revenue last year amounted to $70.697 bln, an increase of 27% compared with 2018. The company's net income in the same period, on the contrary, decreased by 16% - from $22.112 bln to $18.485 bln. Advertising revenue increased by 27%, from $55.013 bln to $69.655 bln.

«We had a good quarter and a strong end to the year as our community and business continue to grow. We remain focused on building services that help people stay connected to those they care about,» Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

Facebook, Inc. is a social media and technology company founded on February 4, 2004, by Mark Zuckerberg and three fellow students Harvard College students. Facebook includes other social media products and services, such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and others.