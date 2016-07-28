Facebook net income for Q2 2016 surpasses $2 bln

MOSCOW . KAZINFORM The net income of Facebook for the second quarter of the current year amounted to $2.055 billion, which is a 186 percent year-over-year increase, the company said in a statement.

Facebook’s total revenue for the second quarter of 2016 (ended on June 30) totaled $6.436 billion, which is a 59 percent year-over-year increase, according to the Wednesday release.

The number of Facebook daily active users stood at 1.13 billion on average in June 2016, which is a 17 percent year-over-year increase.

Meanwhile the number of active monthly users of the social network was 1.71 as of the end of the second quarter, which is a 15 percent year-over-year increase.



Source: Sputniknews



