Facebook says personal data breach affected 29 mil. users, not 50 mil.

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Facebook Inc. said Friday that personal data from 29 million accounts were accessed in a security breach that occurred in September, fewer than the 50 million originally thought.

The social media giant said in a statement that of the 29 million people, 15 million had their names and contact details accessed while 14 million people had that information as well as other details, including their birthdays and work, obtained, KYODO NEWS reports.

An additional 1 million users had their access tokens stolen but no information was accessed.

